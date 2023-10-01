A sea of orange flooded Lheidli T’enneh Memorial Park yesterday (Saturday) as members of the Lheidli T’enneh and Prince George residents commemorated National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The ceremonies started with drummers leading survivors into the Kiwanis Bandshell.

“We’re all here because of the 215 who were discovered,” said Lheidli T’enneh Chief Dolleen Logan.

“Their voices were silent, but they empowered us to speak. To all our survivors, amazing, to all the descendants of survivors, you have warrior blood flowing through your veins. Be proud to be First Nations, never look down.”

Following Logan’s speech, Elder Clifford Quaw shared stories from his time at the Lejac Residential School.

“The reason why I keep doing this is to inform the public about what happened, that’s the truth part,” Quaw said.

“It’ll take time, it won’t happen over a year, two years, it will take time to heal all this, what the First Nations suffered in Canada.”