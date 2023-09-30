The Prince George Cougars are back in the win column in a big way, schneidering the Victoria Royals 11-2.

Terik Parascak put on a show the 4422 fans at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena, scoring four goals and adding two assists.

Through the Cougars’ first three games, Parascak is leading the WHL in points (11) and goals (7).

“If you didn’t know who Terik Parascak was before the season, you obviously do now,” said Cougars Assistant Coach Carter Rigby on last night’s post game show on 94.3 The Goat.

“It’s a long year and he’s deserved everything he’s got. He’s been great since camp, and I think a lot to do with his confidence in this season is he got to come up and be a part of playoffs, get in games. Very comfortable, very well liked guy in the room, as a coach it’s great you talk to him, you try to help coach and teach, and he looks you in the eye and takes it.”

The line of Parascak, Ondrej Becher (1G 4A), and Zac Funk (1G 2A) combined for 14 points.

“They’ve been great all preseason, it’s great to have that depth scoring, you’d like to think, and they’re kind of taking off with what they can do,” Rigby said.

Becher is leading the WHL in assists with seven.

Riley Heidt made his return from the Minnesota Wild’s NHL camp and took no time in getting readjusted to the WHL, scoring two goals and adding three helpers.

“It’s nice having him back for sure,” Rigby said.

“He’s only 18 this year but he still demands and carries himself like a pro, and when he gets around, when he walks into a room, everybody’s listening.”

Tyson Buczkowski, Hunter Laing, and the Cat’s new Captain Hudson Thornton also found the back of the net.

Tanner Scott and Nate Misskey scored for the Royals.

The full box score can be found here.

The Cougars (2-1-0-0) sit alone atop the WHL’s BC Division with four points.

The WHL standings can be found here.

The Cougars will play the Royals again in Victoria tonight. (6:05)

The full Cougars schedule can be found here.