17,424 square kilometers, or 1,741,439 hectares, have burned in the Prince George Fire Centre so far this year.

Sharon Nickel, a Fire Information Officer, told My PG Now that accounts for 5% of the total area in the Fire Centre.

“The weather hasn’t been particularly favourable, we have continued to experience those hot and dry weather conditions with above seasonal temperatures as well as repeated wind,” she explained.

There are currently five wildfires of note in the Prince George Fire Centre, four of which are in the Vanderhoof / Fort St. James (VanJam) zone.

- Advertisement -

Nickel said there has been “no significant growth on those fires” in the last couple of days, however, warmer weekend weather is expected to stoke those flames more.

289 firefighters are stationed in the VanJam zone with 40 more set to arrive in time for the weekend.

She said the fight could continue across the Fire Centre until the snow falls, unless there is heavy and sustained rainfall beforehand.

You can check the current wildfire situation here.