Williams Lake First Nation has purchased, with funding from the Province, the private property of the St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School.

Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation was welcomed to the territory yesterday by WLFN Chief Willie Sellars who together made the announcement.

“Anytime you have a Minister whether it’s Provincial or Federal come into the Territory you want to be able to host them in a good way and that’s what we did and the announcement we made was big news. It allows us to breath a sigh of relief because we know that the land, formerly known as St. Joseph’s Mission are in our hands and we’ll be able to preserve them for future generations and be able to make sure that that very important work gets done.”

Sellars noted that generations of leadership have been trying to purchase those lands going back to former Chiefs and Councils, like Ann Louie, Willie Alphonse Jr, Rick Gilbert and Nancy Sandy.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the work that has been done to date by our leadership group, previous leadership, and of course our staff to make this happen and work collaboratively with the Provincial Government that’s willing is awesome”

In release Williams Lake First Nation said the purchase of this property ensures that the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission will be recognized as a place of historical, cultural and spiritual importance to those communities whose children were taken to this institution throughout its operation.

“How we commemorate and honour the survivors, both living and deceased, and those ancestors that attended that school is something that we’re going to have to have a discussion around and put forward a proposal that will hopefully be accepted and celebrated by all the Nations that were represented there. There’s a lot of discussions to be had. We know that and we identify that and that’s how we’re going to move forward in the future making sure that it is a place and becomes a place of healing.”

A National Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former residential school students and others affected. Access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24 hour national crisis line at 1-866-925-4419.

Crisis services for Indigenous Peoples in BC are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, toll-free throughout the Province at 1-800-588-8717. Alternatively individuals can call direct into the Adult/Elders Line 250-723-4050 or the Children/Youth Line at 250-723-2040.

A service provided by Metis Nation British Columbia is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, toll free across the Province at 1-833-638-4722.