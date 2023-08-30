Campfire bans are returning to parts of the Prince George Fire Centre ahead of the long weekend.

Starting tomorrow (Thursday) at noon, campfires will no longer be allowed in the VanJam, Mackenzie and Fort Nelson fire zones.

This means fires will still be allowed in Prince George.

According to the Fire Centre, the ban also covers:

Fireworks

Sky lanterns

Burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description

Binary exploding targets

Air curtain burners

Chimineas

Tiki and similar kinds of torches

Outdoor stoves or other portable campfire apparatus without a CSA or ULC rating

Anyone caught breaking the fire ban could be fined up to $1,150, may be required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, may be fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.