The province has issued an evacuation order for a part of the unincorporated Stikine Region due to the Little Blue River wildfire.

The order includes the area extending north from Wheeler Lake to Blue River Bridge, south of Wheeler Lake to the Beaver Dam Rest Area, west of Highway 37 and to the East of Highway 37.

According to the province there are no primary residences identified within the order area.

The Stikine Region is BC’s only unincorporated area, so the province is responsible for implementing evacuation orders in the area.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Little Blue River wildfire is 36,501 hectares as of Friday night.