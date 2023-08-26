In under a year, a Prince George dancer will be taking the world stage in Prague for the 2024 Dance World Cup.

10-year-old Abigail Travers was selected to Team Canada’s Junior Division for tap dance after a strong showing at a festival in Edmonton earlier this year.

When they heard the reaction, Abby and Ashleigh Travers, Abby’s mother, said they were “honestly in disbelief.”

Abby has been dancing at Prince George’s Excalibur Theatre Arts for “5 or 6 years,” and is “super excited” to travel to Europe next summer to compete.

