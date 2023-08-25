Three people were treated for minor injuries after the car accident between an SUV and a logging truck that briefly shut down Highway 97 yesterday (Thursday).

“The highway was opened fairly quickly after the initial call,” Corporal Jenn Cooper told My PG Now.

“Two from the SUV and the driver of the semi-truck were all taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.”

Cooper said investigators are working on determining the cause of the accident from dashcam footage provided from other drivers at the scene.

Highway 97 north of Red Rock was closed for about 40 minutes yesterday afternoon, from around 4:30 until 5:10.