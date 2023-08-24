Update, 5:15 PM: The highway is open to traffic going both directions.
Original story, 4:30 PM: Highway 97 South is closed in both directions just north of Red Rock due to a collision between a logging truck and an SUV.
The crash took place just after 3:30. There is currently no detour, and police are not sure how long the road will be closed.
Further updates will be posted as they become available.
⛔️#BCHwy97 is closed north of Patterson Road East, South of #PG due to a vehicle incident. No detour information available. Flaggers en route. Please use caution and expect major delays. #Hixon
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 24, 2023