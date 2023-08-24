Update, 5:15 PM: The highway is open to traffic going both directions.

Original story, 4:30 PM: Highway 97 South is closed in both directions just north of Red Rock due to a collision between a logging truck and an SUV.

The crash took place just after 3:30. There is currently no detour, and police are not sure how long the road will be closed.

Further updates will be posted as they become available.