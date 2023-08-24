“Across B.C., we are experiencing greater demand for food banks than we have seen in the 40 years since food banking began in this province.”

That is according to Dan Huang-Taylor, the executive director of Food Banks BC, as his organization receives $15 million in funding from the province.

“This welcome and necessary funding from the Province will significantly enhance our work to support front-line hunger-relief agencies and to enhance access to food for those disproportionately impacted by poverty, including children and people living in B.C.’s northern communities,” Huang-Taylor said.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction this morning (Thursday).

- Advertisement -

“We all want people to have the support and services they need to get healthy, nutritious food. Global inflation has hit people hard, and the rising cost of food is especially challenging,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction.

“Our new $15 million funding will help food banks meet rising demand and fund rapid access to food in emergencies like wildfire.”

This money will help supply those who are normally in need of the food bank, as well as people who need food during emergencies, like wildfire evacuations.

In a release, the Ministry said “Food insecurity has increased due to inflation, supply-chain issues, and climate emergencies, such as fires and floods that interrupt food supply and production.”

For more information, click here.