The northern community has rallied around a young family after a car accident sent a child to the Vancouver Children’s Hospital.
Jair Reed was hit by a vehicle in Burns Lake earlier this week and was immediately flown south for surgery.
According to a GoFundMe that was set up for Jair and the Reed family, he has survived the accident “against all odds.”
He is one of five kids in a family of seven, the GoFundMe has already raised $11,780 since being posted two days ago.
