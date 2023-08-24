The northern community has rallied around a young family after a car accident sent a child to the Vancouver Children’s Hospital.

Jair Reed was hit by a vehicle in Burns Lake earlier this week and was immediately flown south for surgery.

According to a GoFundMe that was set up for Jair and the Reed family, he has survived the accident “against all odds.”

He is one of five kids in a family of seven, the GoFundMe has already raised $11,780 since being posted two days ago.

You can find the GoFundMe page here.