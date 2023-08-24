An Area Restriction Order has been implemented for the Big Creek wildfire by the BC Wildfire Service.

It went into effect yesterday (Wednesday) at noon and is needed to protect the public in areas where there are ongoing fire suppression activities and hazardous fire behaviour conditions.

The order will remain in force until September 30th or until otherwise rescinded.

Big Creek is 50,700 hectares in size and an Evacuation Order was issued by the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako.

Failure to comply may result in a violation ticket of $1,150.