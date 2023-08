The Prince George RCMP will remain on the site of the downtown building explosion for quite some time.

In a release, they said it will be “several days” before their investigation is complete.

Dominion Street between 4th and 5th Avenue will remain closed for the duration of the investigation, the rest of downtown has reopened.

No updates were provided on the status of the three people who were injured in the blast.

– with files from Will Peters, MyPGNow.com staff