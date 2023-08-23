It has been more than five years in the making, but the new West Fraser Road in the Quesnel area is now open.

Five sections of it were washed out by Narcosli Creek during spring freshet in April of 2018.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says work to repair the road is now complete.

“Along with a new two-lane bridge over Narcosli Creek, the newly opened 5.6 kilometre section bypasses the active slide areas along the old section of West Fraser Road. The new section is a two-lane paved road on the east side of Narcosli Creek, improving safety and reducing travel time by eliminating the 17-kilometre detour route (on Garner and West Fraser Roads) that has been in place since the washout.”

- Advertisement -

Chief Toy Baptiste, with Esdilagh First Nation, said “they are grateful that the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure recognized the significance of this road to the Esdilagh First Nation and the local residents, and had devoted extensive work to restore the road.”

Baptiste went on to say that they are planning a traditional ceremony once all the final work is complete.

The total budget was $103.4 million dollars.

The Ministry says work will continue alongside the road into the fall and winter.

It says these finishing touches will not affect the travelling public and will include hydroseeding, planting, fencing, removal of the damaged bridge on the old alignment and decommissioning part of the old road.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now staff