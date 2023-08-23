The skies have already opened up in the Prince George area, but when its all said and done anywhere between 30 to 50 millimetres could fall.

A special weather statement was issued today (Wednesday) by Environment Canada as this system could stretch into parts of the Cariboo including Quesnel.

Meteorologist, Shayne Keetley told MyPGNow.com localized amounts are expected to be a little bit less, however, some areas have already been hit hard.

“We are already seeing areas of south of Prince George, including near Hixon that have seen close to 20 milimetres and that area of rain is slowly making its way northward.”

“We are expecting to see 15-25 milimetres fall throughout the day in local areas – we have an upper-low that is coming in through the east and we expect this to be a wide spread amount in the Prince George and Cariboo regions.”

Keetley added road surfaces may be slippery and to watch out for water pooling.

The rain is expected to ease by this evening (Wednesday).