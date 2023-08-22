As of tomorrow, August 23, the Province is lifting the travel restriction order put in place on Saturday.

The order blocked people from booking temporary accommodations like hotels, motels, and campsites, in southeastern parts of the Province – West Kelowna, Kelowna, Kamloops, Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton, and Vernon.

A statement released by Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, says the order was effective in what it set out to do – provide shelter for evacuees and fire personnel.

As a result, the order will be lifted everywhere except for West Kelowna.

“Non-essential travel to West Kelowna continues to be prohibited for the purpose of staying in temporary accommodation, including hotels, motels, inns, bed and breakfasts, hostels, RV parks, and campgrounds, to ensure accommodation is available for those who may need it,” Ma said.

“If you are planning on travelling in B.C., please do so safely and avoid fire-affected communities. Know before you go and be prepared. Many communities continue to be impacted by wildfires and continue to face challenges. Listen to the direction of local communities. Respect emergency orders and alerts. While many communities in the Interior are looking forward to welcoming people, others, like Lake Country and the Shuswap, are advising that now is not a good time to visit.”

