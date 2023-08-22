The RCMP responded to a motor vehicle incident on Tatlow Road, between Highway 16 and Pacific Street in Smithers.

The collision occurred at about 2:15 Monday afternoon, involving a motorcycle and pickup truck.

Smithers Fire and BC Ambulance also attended the incident, and the road was closed for several hours.

Police said the motorcycle driver, an adult male, was pronounced dead on scene.

Traffic was restored along Tatlow Road several hours later and the investigation remains ongoing.

– with files from Logan Flint, My Bulkley Lakes Now staff