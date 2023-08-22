The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued a pair of Evacuation Orders for the Tatuk Lake and Big Creek wildfires near Vanderhoof and Fort Saint James.

Tatuk Lake is over 6-thousand hectares in size with 90 wildfire firefighters, ten helicopters, an Incident Management Team, 20 pieces of heavy equipment and Structure Protection Units in place.

Big Creek, on the other hand, is 50,700 hectares in size and is located near the Omineca River.

This comes as 380 fires continue to burn province-wide with 130 of those in the Prince George Fire Centre.

Fire Information Officer, Rachelle Legault told MyPGNow.com a pair of areas in the region are being prioritized.

“We’ve got 36 active fires currently in the VanJam zone and 44 up in the Fort Nelson area.”

She added with everything going on, crews want to extinguish any initial attack blazes as soon as possible.

“We are currently trying to prioritize our focus on IA targets (Initial attack) and to take action on them as soon as possible.”

The local fire centre saw three new starts over the past 24 hours – two of them are lightning-caused and are under half a hectare in size while the other was a small grass fire, which began near the side of a road near Fort St. John and is now extinguished.

Legault expects to see some lightning within the southern portion of the PG Fire Centre today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday) – areas south of Fort Saint John are expected to receive some rain.