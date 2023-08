A BC gambler’s stroke of luck has led to a 2.5-million-dollar windfall.

According to the BC Lottery Corporation, a Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased during last night’s draw via PlayNow.com matched all six numbers along with a ticket bought in Ontario, splitting the five-million-dollar grand prize.

The winning numbers were 2,3,6,7,17 and 27.

So far this year, BC lottery players have redeemed over $68 million dollars in winnings through Lotto 6/49.