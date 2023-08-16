The Vanderhoof RCMP are continuing to investigate a suspicious fire that destroyed an estimated $1 million worth of hay.

Mounties reported two full hay sheds were burned down on August 9th at a residence on Telegraph Road.

Police have identified a vehicle of interest which was sighted driving on Telegraph Road at around 5:20 that morning.

The vehicle is described as a white 1993-97 Ford F-250 Super Cab long box with a flat black front drivers’ side fender.

According to police there were two unidentified occupants in the vehicle.