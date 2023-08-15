Carrier Sekani Family Services (CSFS) and the Highway of Tears Governing Body have unveiled new billboards that will be placed along Highway 16 between Prince George and Smithers.

The billboards read “We are hope. We are strength.”

The partnership aims to address recommendation 9 of the 2006 Highway of Tears Recommendation Report, which includes creating billboards to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

“These billboards symbolize the strength of our loved ones who have gone missing, the strength of the families who have lost loved ones, and the strength of our communities that have come around them in support,” said CSFS Board President and Cheslatta Carrier Nation Chief Corrina Leween.

“They also will be a reminder of the strength of all people in the north, and all who have been impacted by violence.”

The billboards are a part of a larger commemorative series project which will eventually include commemorative pillars at each end of the Highway of Tears, rest-stop signage and more to honour and remember Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

The four billboards will be erected this week, and are booked until 2025.