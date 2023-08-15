A Coyote is on the loose near downtown Prince George.

According to Conservation Officers, one person was bit by the animal at 10:00 Sunday morning (August 13).

“It was a minor bite, but a bite all the same,” Eamon McArthur, a local Conservation Officer, told Vista Radio. “She was nipped, then the coyote ran off.”

Now it is Coyote season downtown, McArthur said conservation officers will be conducting searches “to locate and remove this coyote before it does something else.”

Anyone who may have a coyote encounter in the next few days is being asked stay away from the animal and call RAPP at 1-877-952-7277.

McArthur thinks people may have been feeding the coyote, which could be a contributing factor in the bite.

This is not the first coyote bite of the year in Prince George, a woman was bit in the hart on June 12th.