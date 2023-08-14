Temperatures have started to rise and so has fire activity, but the Prince George Fire Centre isn’t sweating.

“We experienced some hot, dry, and windy conditions that led to an increase in fire activity in our centre,” Fire Information Officer Rachelle Legault told Vista Radio.

“Currently we have 135 active fires in our centre, we did call out 8 of the weekend, but did see six new starts,” she said, adding two of those fires are now out and one is being held, nothing surrounding the other three is of concern.

This weekend was the first time since June 8th that people in the Prince George Fire Centre were able to have a campfire – none of the six starts were caused by humans.

“It was a slow weekend overall, nothing really exciting which is good in our world,” Legault said.

So far this year, 1.59 million hectares have burned in BC.

1.33 million of those have been in the Prince George Fire Centre, which is just 32,000 off the entire province’s previous all-time high of 1.35 million hectares burned.

Legault said it is “anyone’s guess” as to if the Prince George Fire Centre single-handedly topples that record, as “we have seen a downturn in weather and a downturn in fire.”