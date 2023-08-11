The fires in Maui have caused a mass amount of destruction, with many losing homes and loved ones.

The deadly fires began on August 9th, tearing through thousands of homes, businesses, and historic buildings in Lahaina, with high winds making the situation worse.

“It’s just sheer horror and shock. I don’t know that Maui, outside of some tsunamis has seen anything like this destruction wise, loss of life wise ever.” says Tanya Helekahi, former Williams Lake resident, now living on Maui.

“Everybody’s just reeling, it’s just something we can’t quite comprehend.”

Helekahi added that the federal help is finally starting to come, but says it feels like it’s taking too long for those still living in Lahaina.

They have friends and family in that area looking for those that haven’t been accounted for, as there isn’t a full roster from the shelters yet.

As for what recovery will look like, Helekahi says it won’t happen quickly, and be seen as a memoriam rather than a city with plenty of charm.

–Files by Zachary Barrowcliff, My Cariboo Now