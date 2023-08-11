Effective at noon today (Friday), the category 1 open burning prohibition will be rescinded in the Prince George and Northwest Fire Centres.

This includes campfires, or any other open fire that burns piled material no larger than 0.5 metres high by 0.5 metres wide.

The BC Wildfire Service urges residents to take the following precautions when making a campfire:

Have ready access to a shovel or at least eight litres of water while the fire is lit.

Make sure there is a fuel break around the fire, free of any debris or combustible materials.

Make sure the fire is fully extinguished and the ashes are cold to the touch before leaving the fire.

Category 2 and 3 open burning remains prohibited.

The BC Wildfire Service planned to rescind the campfire ban in the Prince George Fire Centre on July 30th, but ultimately decided against it.