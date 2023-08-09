The 111th annual BC Northern Exhibition is right around the corner with new events ready on deck.

This year’s fair will include the return of a pro and open rodeo and an ale festival featuring 15 BC breweries.

These are in addition to all of the staples of the BCNE, like carnival rides, live entertainment, food, vendors, a dog show, live pioneer demonstrations, and more.

“Every year we usually welcome close to 20,000 people through the gates in four days,” BCNE General Manager Sylvia Layzell told My PG Now. “It is great having the community’s support, it is what keeps us coming back every year, knowing that Prince George loves having us here in August.”

- Advertisement -

“The event itself is four days, but we are all year working on it,” she explained, saying the four-day event takes about a week to pack up, then it is straight on to planning for next year.

The fair kicks off on Thursday, August 17, and runs until Sunday.

The Cariboo Rocks the North music festival is being held in the CN Centre parking lot this weekend, Layzell said they will have started the setup before the final encore has been played.

“We have already started setting up our trade show vendors and our exhibits, we are already on the ground running,” she said.

Tickets to the BCNE, Ale Festival, and ride passes, are all available for purchase here.

For more information on the BCNE, and a full schedule, click here.