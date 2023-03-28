Some of the Cougars’ top stars have been recognized as some of the league’s top stars, being named to B.C. Division All-Star teams.

Chase Wheatcroft and Ethan Samson were both named first team all-stars.

Wheatcroft put together the second best individual season in Cougars history, scoring 47 goals and 60 assists in 68 games.

He finished second in league scoring behind Connor Bedard – the Cougars acquired him in the offseason for a fourth round pick.

- Advertisement -

He was also signed by the Dallas Stars earlier in the month.

Samson, the Cougars’ captain, was a point-per game defenseman, 60 in 60.

His physical play and play away from the puck also factored in to the decision, and the Philadelphia Flyers’ decision to sign him earlier this season.

Riley Heidt and Hudson Thornton were named second team all-stars.

Thornton broke the Cougars’ franchise goals and points record for a defenseman, scoring 23 goals and 73 points.

35 of those points came on the powerplay.

Riley Heidt also broke a single-season record, passing Jansen Harkins for the most assists in a year, at 72. That total tied him with Connor Bedard for most in the WHL.

Heidt finished the year with 97 points, and is projected to be a first round NHL draft pick.

The Cougars other projected first rounder, Koehn Ziemmer, was snubbed in the all-star selection.

This is not the only bit of good news the cats received today, for the first time since 2017 the Cougars made an appearance on the CHL’s top 10 list as an honorable mention.

Their 18-3-2-1 record in the two months prior to playoffs caught national attention.

Playoffs begin on Friday (March 31) against the Tri-City Americans in the CN Centre.