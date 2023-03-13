Quesnel RCMP made arrests in three separate incidents over the weekend where suspects fled from police.

Sergeant Clay Kronebusch says the first incident was on Friday (March 10) at around 5:20 p.m.

“Police located a suspicious vehicle on West Fraser Road near Marsh Drive. The vehicle fled from police when they tried to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle was observed shortly after that and fled again. At approximately 5:40 p.m. police located the vehicle a third time in the area of Edkins Street and the driver attempted to flee again.”

Kronebusch says this time the vehicle was disabled after a collision with two police vehicles.

He says the driver was apprehended and found in possession of drugs and an SKS rifle.

Kronebusch says there was a second incident later that evening at around 8:19 p.m.

“Police received a report of a suspicious man in the 500 block of Marsh Drive. When police arrived, they observed a man known to have outstanding warrants for his arrest. When police attempted to arrest the man, he fled on foot.”

Kronebusch says he was apprehended after a brief chase and was found to be in possession of a prohibited weapon.

The third incident over the weekend happened on Sunday (March 12) night at around 10:55 p.m.

Kronebusch says RCMP attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Highway 97 near Two Mile Flat.

“The vehicle fled from police but was later located in the area of Parkland Road. Two men were arrested and a third fled on foot. He was located and arrested with the assistance of North District Police Dog Services. Firearms and ammunition were recovered.”

Kronebusch says charges will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for assessment.

–Files by George Henderson, My Cariboo Now