The BC Government has approved the BC Mines Act Permit for the Blackwater Mine near Vanderhoof.

The approval of the permit is the final step needed to allow Artemis Gold to commence major works construction activities at the Mine.

Construction activities will start at the mine soon, with the expectation of an initial gold pour in the second half of next year.

“We would like to thank the Government of British Columbia, the Lhoosk’uz Dené Nation, Ulkatcho First Nation and the Carrier Sekani First Nations for their substantial efforts during the consultation and review process for the B.C. Mines Act permit,” said Artemis Gold Chairperson and CEO Steven Dean.

“Blackwater represents a generational opportunity to create employment and economic activity for our First Nation partners, each of their communities and B.C.’s Cariboo region. This approval is further evidence that Blackwater meets the world-class standards for responsible mineral exploration and development in British Columbia.”

The province said the Lhoosk’uz Dene and Ulkatcho First Nations have been engaged in all aspects of the project.

It’s estimated the project will create 825 direct full-time jobs per year during construction and expansion phases of mine development, as well as 450 full-time jobs per year during its 22-year operating life.

“Congratulations to Artemis Gold, the Lhoosk’uz Dené Nation, Ulkatcho First Nation and Carrier Sekani First Nations, and communities in the area for their work together to advance this critically important project through the mine-permitting and review process to final approval and construction,” said Premier David Eby.

“The Blackwater Gold project will put lots of people to work and create a wide range of opportunities and benefits for local businesses, communities and First Nations, while ensuring the highest standards of environmental protection, mitigation and sustainability.”

The mine is expected to contribute $13.2 billion to the provincial economy, as well as $2.3 billion in provincial revenue.