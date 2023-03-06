The Vanderhoof RCMP is renewing their call for public help in finding a missing person.

Jay Preston Raphael was last seen walking away from a residence in Saik’uz on February 25th.

Police are asking the public to check for possible dash cam video from vehicles that may have been in the area or door camera video on Sunday, February 26th.

Jay Preston Raphael, 27, is described as:

Indigenous Male,

175 cm or 5′ 9″

65 kg or 143 lbs

Black hair

Brown eyes

Police noted he was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans, black runners, and a baseball hat.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jay Preston Raphael is urged to contact the Vanderhoof RCMP.