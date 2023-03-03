The Central Interior Science Exhibition (CISE) is making its way back to UNBC tomorrow.

The exhibition hosts students in grades 4-12 in School Districts 28, 57, and 91.

The students presenting will be sharing their projects across a variety of scientific disciplines.

“We’ve had all sorts of really interesting projects, every year we send students to the Canada-Wide Science Fair where we’ve done very well over the years,” said CISE Board Chair Dr. Todd Whitcombe.

Judging will start at 9:00 a.m. and will conclude at around 3:00 p.m. with a public viewing of the projects from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Awards will be given out during a ceremony in the Canfor Theatre 7:00 p.m.

There will be a number of awards and scholarships available to students, including the opportunity to advance to the Canada-Wide Science Fair being held in Edmonton from May 14-19.

“Students from BC are entitled to go to the Taiwanese International Science Fair when it was operating in pre-covid days,” Whitcombe added.

“Of the 28 students that I know went over the 14 years, BC sends two kids every year, 14 of them came from our science fair, so I would suggest, Prince George, when it comes to sciences, is punching well above it’s weight.”

More information about the Central Interior Science Exhibition can be found here.

–Files from Darin Bain, My PG Now staff