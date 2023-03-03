Artemis Gold Inc. says the BC Mines Act Permit for the Blackwater Project near Vanderhoof has been referred for decision.

The permit was referred to the provincial Ministry of Energy, Mines, and Low Carbon Innovation’s Statutory Decision maker.

According to the company, the referral for decision marks the end of the permit’s review phase and is the last procedural step prior to a decision.

“With the completion of this important step, the BC Mines Act Permit remains on track for decision in Q1 2023 as previously disclosed,” said Artemis Chairman and CEO Steven Dean.

“This is the last major permit required for the start of major construction activities at Blackwater later in Q1 2023.”

The company has also recently provided an update on various site activities at the Blackwater project.

According to a release from the company, Artemis has executed an order with Finning for construction equipment required for the execution of major construction activities.

That includes a variety of mining support equipment, such as excavators, backhoe loaders, compactors, graders, telehandlers, as well as fuel and water trucks.

The company expects this to be further expanded throughout the construction period.

Rental equipment will also be used to support the initial construction fleet.

The company says the plant site preparation is well advanced with most of the bulk earth works completed, including contractor laydown and batch plant areas.

Construction activities have also expanded to focus on water management in readiness for spring breakup, including completion of the sediment and erosion control pond.

The company is reporting the plant site area is on track to be completed before the major works construction, which is expected to commence shortly following the receipt of the BC Mines Act Permits.

Work on the construction camp is also proceeding on schedule and is expected to be furnished and ready for occupation this month.

The company has also selected preferred partners to provide security, supply fuel and related products, as well as explosives and related services.

Negotiations for these and other key contracts are expected to be finalized following the receipt of the BC Mines Act Permit.

“As the bulk earthworks activities for the Blackwater process plant nears completion, and in anticipation of receipt of the BC Mines Act Permits for Blackwater, we are preparing our team and making the necessary preparations with our preferred partners to secure the supply of equipment, materials and services in order to be shovel-ready for the commencement of major work construction,” said Dean.