Charges have now been laid against an offender who was reportedly shot by police during an altercation on May 31st, 2021.

According to the Prince George RCMP, the BC Prosecution Service has approved the following charges against 36-year-old Fort St. James resident, Thomas Arthur Prince:

Attempted murder

Aggravated assault of a police officer

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Resisting arrest

Police say Prince was arrested on an arrest warrant for these charges last night. (Tuesday)

The file is now before the courts.

On May 31st, 2021, the Prince George RCMP notified the Independent Investigations Office of the incident.

- Advertisement -

It was reported that just before 7:00 that morning, an officer was conducting an investigation in the area of 15th Avenue and Victoria Street.

Police said during this time, a physical altercation occurred between the officer and a man.

The officer reportedly discharged his firearm, and the suspect was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

– with files from Darin Bain, My Nechako Valley Now staff