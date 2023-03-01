Even as we flip the page to March, Prince George residents won’t be able to escape the chillier weather quite yet.

This month will be coming in like a lion according to Environment Canada.

The typical conditions for the month usually hover around plus one for a high followed by an overnight low of minus.

However, Meteorologist, Trevor Smith told Vista Radio it’s going to be a bit cooler right off the hop.

“The overall trend for the next seven days is getting colder again where we will see another resurgence of arctic air towards the weekend and into next week as we will only see highs of minus nine as we get into the weekend.”

“For the first week of March it will certainly be below average and in terms of March as a whole, we will probably be temperatures just below averages.”

In terms of the spring season as a whole, spanning from March to May is expected to follow a similar pattern.

“As for the entire spring, those forecasts will be a little bit before average as far as temperatures and the signal for precipitation are right around average,” said Smith.

Furthermore, even with two massive winter storms in less than a week, February 2023 was only the 13th snowiest on record in Prince George.

Smith noted it was kind of the tale of two months in the northern capital due to the dramatic shifts in weather and temperature.

“The early part of the month was very mild with daytime highs well above freezing. And towards the end of the month as everybody knows we saw a resurgence of arctic air at the end of the month. The low on February 24th was -35 – not a record but that is getting pretty cold for the end of February,” added Smith.

“It ended up that the mean (temperature) for the month was -4.9 and the normal average temperature is -5.1 so basically we were right on average.”

In February, the northern capital saw 60 millimetres of precipitation – twice as much as the normal mark of 29.

For the winter season, Prince George saw 125 millimeters of precipitation, a shade below the seasonal average of 127.