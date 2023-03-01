The Vanderhoof RCMP are seeking public help in finding a missing person.

According to police Jay Preston Raphael was last seen walking away from a residence in Saik’uz on Sunday.

Police say his friends and family are concerned for his wellbeing, as this is out of character for him.

Jay Preston Raphael, 27, is described as:

Indigenous Male,

175 cm or 5′ 9″

65 kg or 143 lbs

Black hair

Brown eyes

Police noted he was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans, black runners, and a baseball hat.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jay Preston Raphael is urged to contact the Vanderhoof RCMP.