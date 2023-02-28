The North District Major Crimes have been deployed to Chetwynd after a woman was found deceased inside a residence.

Yesterday (Monday), the RCMP responded to a report of a possibly deceased female in a residence in the East Pine area of Chetwynd.

Once officers attended the area, they located the body of a 57-year-old woman inside the residence.

The Major Crimes Unit has taken conduct of the investigation and continues to work with the Chetwynd RCMP, Forensic Identification Service, and the BC Coroners Service.

“Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident, as a suspect was taken into custody without incident states Sergeant Chris Manseau, media relations officer for the BC RCMP Investigators are working closely with partners to determine the motive in this incident, and at this time there is nothing to indicate any threat to the public.”

“The effects of this tragedy are being felt by the entire community said Sgt. Wahnese Antonioni-Stevens, Chetwynd RCMP Detachment Commander. We are working closely with our partners at School District 59 to alleviate any concerns the public may have”