The College of New Caledonia has created a new student support fund honouring a long-term Prince George resident.

Elsie Osterberg’s estate has donated $41,481.70 to create the fund, which will ensure her legacy of helping those in need lives on for years to come.

“With Elsie’s passing, she has left behind a legacy of support for students in need,” said Alison Akehurst, a close friend and the executor of Osterberg’s estate.

“Elsie truly believed in the teaching of young people. She said she could teach everybody something.”

- Advertisement -

The Elsie Osterberg Student Support fund will assist students who find themselves in a time of emergency hardship or need.

“We know students who work very hard through their studies can run into unexpected financial challenges,” said Gail Little, CNC’s manager of student success and retention.

“We’re grateful for financial legacies like Elsie’s to make a difference in those times of need, and to enjoy the beautiful rug she created as a keepsake of here life.”

A shadow box containing Elsie’s story, a rug she made, and snapshots of her life will be on display in CNC’s Learning Commons for the next five years to honour her contribution to the students of CNC.