The province is looking to boost available maternity care by increasing the number of seats in the University of British Columbia’s midwifery program.

In total, 20 seats are being added to the program.

“In recent years, there has been increasing demand for midwifery services in B.C.,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health in a release.

“This expansion at UBC will help more people pursue a rewarding career as a midwife and, in turn, allow more people to access midwifery care during an exciting time in their lives.”

Twelve of those seats will be in the bachelor of midwifery program bringing the total intake to 32.

There will also be eight new seats in the internationally educated midwives bridging program.

That program is the only one of its kind in Canada and allows internationally educated midwives to become registered to practise in B.C.

The provincial government is investing $1.7 million to establish the additional seats and will be providing that amount annually.

– with files from Josiah Spyker, My East Kootenay Now staff