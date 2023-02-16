The Prince George RCMP and Serious Crime Unit have arrested one suspect connected with Tuesday’s (February 14) homicide investigation.

23-year-old Prince George resident Danika Payou was arrested on Tuesday, the BC Prosecution Service has approved a single charge of second-degree murder.

“Through the course of the investigation, the Prince George RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit has identified and arrested one of the women involved in the homicide and are continuing the search for the other female involved,” said Corporal Jenn Cooper.

The police are still investigating the case, in search of that other woman and anyone else who may be connected.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.