Quesnel RCMP were called to McNaughton Centre at around 1-45 this (Tuesday) morning for a report of a possible explosive device.

School staff followed safety protocols and quickly evacuated the school for the safety of students and staff.

Police then investigated with the assistance of the Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department.

Sergeant Clay Kronebusch says an investigation into the incident determined that there was no explosive device.

“Thanks to the staff of the school for ensuring the students were safe. We would also like to thank the staff at the Royal Canadian Legion who assisted with providing students with a safe location while police investigated.”

Kronebusch says police are now investigating to confirm the origin of the call.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Quesnel RCMP (250-992-9211.)

–Files by George Henderson, My Cariboo Now