All commercial trucks in B-C will soon have to be equipped with electronic devices that monitor a driver’s time behind the wheel.

The provincial government has set August 1st as the deadline for the installation of the devices.

They log a driver’s time on the road, hopefully discouraging them from driving while fatigued.

The B-C Trucking Association supports the move.

It said the devices will reduce paperwork, and improve safety on our roads.

“The BC Trucking Association is pleased that the Province will bring into force a provincial ELD mandate, which will improve safety for all road users by increasing compliance with hours-of-service regulations,”

“While there is no single fix for improved safety performance, a widespread requirement for technology that automates compliance and helps to promote effective safety programs will transform the industry for the better,” – Dave Earle, President of BC Trucking Association.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire