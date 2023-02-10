Police in Prince George continues to investigate the death of a woman inside a home on the 500-

block of 17th Avenue.

Police were called to the area on February 4th where the file was first called a suspicious death.

“Prince George RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit has taken the lead on this matter, which is now being

investigated as a homicide,” stated Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, Media Relations Officer for the Prince

George RCMP.

Cooper also confirmed to MyPGNow.com this is the city’s first homicide of 2023.

The B.C. Coroners Service is conducting its own, parallel investigation into the death.

Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither the detachment nor the Coroners Service has any more

details to share at this time.