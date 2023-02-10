BC’s Combined Special Forces Enforcement Unit has made a major dent in the drug trade.
A large number of drugs, cash, and firearms were seized following an 8-month-long investigation focusing on Fort St. John, Fort Nelson, and Dawson Creek.
Last June, the unit’s North District Team launched an investigation in relation to a drug trafficking operation based out of the north.
Thirteen search warrants were executed between October 2022 and January 2023.
“These arrests have resulted in the significant disruption of an entrenched organized crime group in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, and Fort Nelson,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, BC RCMP.
“CFSEU BC brings the necessary resources and skill set to ensure detachments are supported in any efforts to tackle large-scale drug trafficking operations.”
In total, 23 people were arrested and later released pending charge approval.
Various illegal drugs in approx. amounts;
- 10kg cocaine
- 3kg of Methamphetamine
- 3kg psilocybin mushrooms
- 17kg marihuana
- Cocaine press
- Approx. 3000 cartons of contraband cigarettes (10 packs per carton)
- $165,000.00 CDN currency
- 34 firearms including;
- 8 handguns
- 16 longguns
- 8 shotguns
- 2 collapsible rifles
Prohibited weapons including;
-
- Tasers and brass knuckles
- Ammunition
- 2 sets of body armour
Several vehicles including;
- 2016 Dodge Ram Crew Cab
- 2017 Jaguar F-Pace
- 2013 Chevy Cruze
- 2020 GMC AT4 pickup truck
- 2004 Chevrolet Corvette
- Various drug trafficking items and paraphernalia; score sheets, money counters and scales