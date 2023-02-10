BC’s Combined Special Forces Enforcement Unit has made a major dent in the drug trade.

A large number of drugs, cash, and firearms were seized following an 8-month-long investigation focusing on Fort St. John, Fort Nelson, and Dawson Creek.

Last June, the unit’s North District Team launched an investigation in relation to a drug trafficking operation based out of the north.

Thirteen search warrants were executed between October 2022 and January 2023.

“These arrests have resulted in the significant disruption of an entrenched organized crime group in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, and Fort Nelson,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, BC RCMP.

“CFSEU BC brings the necessary resources and skill set to ensure detachments are supported in any efforts to tackle large-scale drug trafficking operations.”

In total, 23 people were arrested and later released pending charge approval.

Various illegal drugs in approx. amounts;

10kg cocaine

3kg of Methamphetamine

3kg psilocybin mushrooms

17kg marihuana

Cocaine press

Approx. 3000 cartons of contraband cigarettes (10 packs per carton)

$165,000.00 CDN currency

34 firearms including;

8 handguns

16 longguns

8 shotguns

2 collapsible rifles

Prohibited weapons including;

Tasers and brass knuckles Ammunition 2 sets of body armour



Several vehicles including;