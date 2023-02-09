The BC Lumber Trade Council has responded to US President Biden’s announcement in his State of the Union address to limit the use of non-American lumber on projects in that country.

President Linda Coady says while the new standards are concerning, she says their focus will remain the same.

“Our focus remains on working on both sides of the border to maximize the opportunity Canada has in providing the sustainably produced, low-carbon lumber products we know American home builders, consumers and construction workers want and need.”

Coady adds that the U.S. needs our lumber.

“In 2021, U.S. lumber demand was over 50 billion board feet. US domestic producers could only supply 35 billion board feet of that demand, leaving an around 15 billion board feet shortfall – a gap that was largely filled Canadian lumber, produced by Canadian workers.”

Coady says to leverage these and other opportunities, it is critical that they remain focused on a Team Canada approach to the softwood lumber dispute.

“For decades, and regardless of who is in government, Canadians have benefited from having a unified voice on this issue across party-lines and across the country.”

The BC Lumber Trade Council is the voice on trade matters for companies in B.C. representing the majority of lumber production in the province.

–Files by George Henderson, My Cariboo Now