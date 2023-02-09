The Fort St. John RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a wanted man who may have been last seen in PG.

39-year-old Brandon Christopher Lambert, has warrants for theft under $5000, possession of break-in instruments, and break and enter to a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence.

According to police, he was last known to be in PG, but also has ties to the Peace Region.

Lambert is described as:

Caucasian male,

5 foot 6 inches tall (168 cm),

141 lbs (64 kg),

Hazel eyes,

Brown hair,

Tattoo: beer bottle with hat on his right arm,

Tattoo: star shape on his right arm,

Tattoo: skull and crossbones on his right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.