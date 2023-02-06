With the gas tanks running on empty, the Prince George Spruce Kings found a way to dig deep.

A two-goal second period by John Herrington and Ty Gagno paced the BCHL’s most northern franchise to a 3-1 victory on Sunday over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

Jordan Fairlie was stellar in goal for the Spruce Kings, turning aside 35 Salmon Arm shots, and taking 1st-star honours in the contest.

PG was outshot 36-27.

The box score is right here.

Vanderhoof product Linden Makow got things started for PG scoring at 9:24 of the first period and lighting the lamp against Silverbacks netminder Matthew Tovell.

- Advertisement -

The penalty kill proved clutch for the Spruce Kings, forcing Salmon Arm to go 1-for-8 on the man advantage.

Nathan Mackie, formally of PG, scored the lone goal in defeat for the Silverbacks (19-15-4-1).

With the win, the Spruce Kings sit 4th in the Interior Conference (21-16-2-1).

PG is back in action with a pair of home games Friday and Saturday against the Merritt Centennials (10-24-3-2).

The puck drop is at 7 pm from the Kopar Memorial Arena.