Vanderhoof product scores as Spruce Kings out last Salmon Arm

By Brendan Pawliw
Photo supplied by Vicki Brown

With the gas tanks running on empty, the Prince George Spruce Kings found a way to dig deep.

A two-goal second period by John Herrington and Ty Gagno paced the BCHL’s most northern franchise to a 3-1 victory on Sunday over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

Jordan Fairlie was stellar in goal for the Spruce Kings, turning aside 35 Salmon Arm shots, and taking 1st-star honours in the contest.

PG was outshot 36-27.

The box score is right here.

Vanderhoof product Linden Makow got things started for PG scoring at 9:24 of the first period and lighting the lamp against Silverbacks netminder Matthew Tovell.

The penalty kill proved clutch for the Spruce Kings, forcing Salmon Arm to go 1-for-8 on the man advantage.

Nathan Mackie, formally of PG, scored the lone goal in defeat for the Silverbacks (19-15-4-1).

With the win, the Spruce Kings sit 4th in the Interior Conference (21-16-2-1).

PG is back in action with a pair of home games Friday and Saturday against the Merritt Centennials (10-24-3-2).

The puck drop is at 7 pm from the Kopar Memorial Arena.

