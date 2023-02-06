The historic town of Barkerville has announced the dates for the upcoming season.

It’s being coined as the 100 days of Barkerville.

Stewart Cawood is the Manager of Public Programming and Media.

“We’re going to be opening up this year on Saturday, June 3rd and we’re going to be open for 100 days until Sunday, September 10th.”

Cawood adds there are a number of special events planned this year.

“We’ll have interpretation programming running from the moment we open on June 3rd, but we’re going to open up the Theatre Royal this year on July 1st, so our Dominion Day celebration. This year we’re also going to have our Indigenous celebrations happening on August 19th and 20th, and we will also have our Chinese Mid-Autumn Moon Festival on Saturday, September 9th to help close out our season.”

Cawood says they are looking forward to a more complete season, noting that the past three years have been impacted by COVID-19.

With files from George Henderson mycariboonow