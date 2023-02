BC’s Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General is making a stop in Prince George.

Today (Friday), Mike Farnworth is hosting a media event at noon as part of his public safety mandate to convene roundtables with community leaders on safety issues in their communities.

It is taking place at noon from the School District 57 office on Ferry Avenue.

Prior to that (11:30 am), Minister Farnworth will visit the Red Dress Memorial at Highway 16 and Ferry.