Cathy Ulrich is stepping down as President and CEO of Northern Health this year.

She informed the health authority’s Board of Directors about her plan to retire.

The search for a replacement will begin at the February 12th and 13th board meetings.

Ulrich has held both roles since 2007.

BC Health Minister Adrian Dix issued the following statement:

- Advertisement -

“Cathy Ulrich joined Northern Health in 2002 and served as clinical services and chief nursing officer and vice-president before becoming the chief executive officer in 2007. Previously, she spent many years as a nurse in rural and northern communities. During her decades of dedicated service, she’s made a meaningful difference in the lives of residents of northern British Columbia.

“I can personally attest to Cathy’s hard-working nature and resilience, as I’ve had the pleasure of working with her during my time as Minister of Health, and especially during the past several years of the COVID-19 pandemic and toxic drug crisis.

“Congratulations, Cathy, on a remarkable career committed to helping people. Your contributions are immense, and I’d like to extend a sincere thank you for all you have done to promote health and well-being for people living in northern B.C. and throughout the province.”

“I look forward to continuing to work with Cathy in the coming months, and with the new CEO as they transition into this role, to improve health-care services for people in the Northern Health region.”