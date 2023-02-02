The Winter Storm Warning that’s been hanging over the Prince George-Vanderhoof area for the past three days is now over.

A slow-moving system meant a large dump of snow came over us in the past 72 hours.

As for how much fell during this time, here’s Environment Canada Meteorologist, Derek Lee spoke with Vista Radio.

“From Monday afternoon until Thursday morning, we did see a range of anywhere between 25 and 33 centimetres falling in the three and a half days or so.”

When asked if the storm turned out to be a record-breaker in terms of snowfall, Lee stated it didn’t quite get to that point.

“It’s looking like the snowfall amounts the last few days were quite high. So, on the 31st of January, it did ranks as the second-snowiest for the Prince George Airport.”

Lee mentioned that daytime temperatures will be above zero between now and next Wednesday.

He adds we could see the return of rain showers or wet flurries.

“As always, when there are temperatures rising above zero it will cause some melt and it will be cold at night so there will be some freezing.”